Unicommerce eSolutions Shares Debut At 117% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd. listed on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday at Rs 235 apiece, a premium of 117.5% over its issue price of Rs 108 per share. Shares debuted on the BSE for Rs 230 at a 112.9% premium over share price.

The initial public offering was subscribed 168.35 times on the final day led by the non-institutional investors and qualified institutional investors.

The IPO of the e-commerce enablement SaaS platform consists entirely of an offer for sale of up to 2.56 crore equity shares aggregating Rs 276.6 crore by the selling shareholders.