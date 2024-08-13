Unicommerce eSolutions Shares Debut At 117% Premium Over IPO Price
The initial public offering was subscribed 168.35 times on the final day led by the non-institutional investors and qualified institutional investors.
Shares of Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd. listed on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday at Rs 235 apiece, a premium of 117.5% over its issue price of Rs 108 per share. Shares debuted on the BSE for Rs 230 at a 112.9% premium over share price.
The IPO of the e-commerce enablement SaaS platform consists entirely of an offer for sale of up to 2.56 crore equity shares aggregating Rs 276.6 crore by the selling shareholders.
Unicommerce's suite of SaaS solutions provide end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, retailers, marketplaces and logistics service providers.
The company provides its services to 46 clients in Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. It also plans to expand their operations by adding more clients.