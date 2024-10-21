Tech Mahindra Share Price Rises Over 4% As Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

Tech Mahindra Ltd.'s share price was up over 4% on Monday after it posted a 45.4% uptick in the net profit for the second quarter of the current fiscal.

The IT major on Saturday announced a profit of Rs 1,257.5 crore, beating the Bloomberg analyst estimate of Rs 1,013 crore. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 13,313.2 crore, up 2.4% sequentially and 3.5% on a year-on-year basis, meeting the Street's expectations. In constant currency terms, revenue grew 0.7% QoQ and 1.2% YoY.

The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share at a face value of Rs 5 each. The company has set Nov. 1 as the record date for determining the eligible members entitled to receive the dividend, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.