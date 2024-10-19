Tech Mahindra Announces Interim Dividend Of Rs 15 Per Share

Tech Mahindra Ltd. announced an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share at a face value of Rs 5 each. The company has set Nov. 1 as the record date for determining the eligible members entitled to receive the dividend, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

The IT firm is supposed to pay the interim dividend on or before Nov. 17 to the eligible shareholders whose names reflect in the register of members of the company.

The Pune based IT firm's net profit surged by 45.4% to Rs 1,257.5 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year, beating analysts' estimates. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 13,313.2 crore, up 2.4% sequentially and 3.5% on a year-on-year basis, meeting the Street's expectations.