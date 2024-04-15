NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksTCS Shares Near One-Month High After Q4 Profit Meets Estimates
TCS Shares Near One-Month High After Q4 Profit Meets Estimates

TCS' net profit rose 12.7% QoQ to Rs 12,502 crore in March quarter, against a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 12,034 crore.

15 Apr 2024, 10:58 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. logo.
The Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. logo.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. rose to near one-month high on Monday after its fourth-quarter profit rose sequential and in line with analysts' estimate on the back of revenue rise on record deal wins. The Indian tech giant's net profit rose 12.7% sequentially to Rs 12,502 crore in quarter ended March 2024, according to an exchange filing.

Bloomberg's poll of analysts had forecast a net profit of Rs 12,034 crore.

TCS Q4 Results Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 1.1% at Rs 61,237 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 61,451.3 crore).

  • Ebit increased 5% to Rs 15,918 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,548 crore).

  • Margin expanded 97 basis points to 25.99% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.3%).

  • Net profit rose 12.7% Rs 12,502 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,034 crore).

  • Board approved final dividend of Rs 28 per share for FY24.

TCS Shares Near One-Month High After Q4 Profit Meets Estimates

Shares of the company rose as much as 1.57% to Rs 4,064.24 apiece, the highest level since March 18. It was trading 0.49% higher at Rs 4,021 apiece as of 09:34 a.m. This compares to a 1.01% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has risen 28.05% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.39 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 53.14.

Out of 45 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold', and 10 suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 3.3%.

