TCS Shares Near One-Month High After Q4 Profit Meets Estimates

Shares of the company rose as much as 1.57% to Rs 4,064.24 apiece, the highest level since March 18. It was trading 0.49% higher at Rs 4,021 apiece as of 09:34 a.m. This compares to a 1.01% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has risen 28.05% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.39 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 53.14.

Out of 45 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold', and 10 suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 3.3%.