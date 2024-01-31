NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksTata Motors Stock Jumps 4% To Record On Eve Of Car Price Hike
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Motors Stock Jumps 4% To Record On Eve Of Car Price Hike

The company will increase prices of its entire passenger vehicle range, including the electric vehicles, by an average of 0.7% in a bid is to partially offset the rise in the input cost.

31 Jan 2024, 11:52 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tata Motors showroom (Source: company website)</p></div>
Tata Motors showroom (Source: company website)

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. jumped over 4% on Wednesday to an all-time high for the second consecutive day ahead of implementing a hike in prices of passenger vehicles.

The company will increase prices of its entire passenger vehicle range, including the electric vehicles, from Feb. 1 by an average of 0.7% in a bid is to partially offset the rise in the input cost.

Tata Motors Stock Jumps 4% To Record On Eve Of Car Price Hike

Tata Motors' stock rose as much as 4.38% during the day to Rs 896.50 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 2.38% higher at Rs 879.30 apiece compared to a 0.63% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 11:11 a.m.

The share price has risen 94.49% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 78, indicating it was overbought.

Twenty-eight out of the 34 analysts tracking Tata Motors have a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend 'hold' and four suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 96.1%.

ALSO READ

Tata Motors Market Cap Overtakes Maruti Suzuki After Over Seven Years

Opinion
Tata Motors Market Cap Overtakes Maruti Suzuki After Over Seven Years
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT