Tata Motors to Hike Passenger Vehicle Prices from Feb 1

Tata Group's logo displayed at Tata Motors Ltd., dealership in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Tata Motors is expected to report results on July 27.
Tata Motors on Sunday said it will increase prices of its entire passenger vehicle range, including EVs, by an average of 0.7 percent with effect from next month.This increase will be effective Feb 1, and is being taken to partially offset the rise in input cost, Tata Motors said in a statement.The company sells a range of passenger vehicles including Punch, Nexon, and Harrier.
