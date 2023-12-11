Tata Motors Shares Jump Nearly 2% After Price Hike

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. rose nearly 2% on Monday after it announced that it will hike prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 3% from January.

The price hike will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles. The price rise is likely to offset the residual impact of the past input costs, according to an exchange filing on Sunday.

Moreover, the Ministry of Road, Transportation and Highways issued a notification, directing all N2 and N3-category trucks produced from October 2025 need to have factory-fitted-air conditioned cabin for drivers. This will result in an increase in production costs.