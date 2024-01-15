Tata Consumer Shares Hit Record On Capital Foods, Organic India Acquisition Deals

Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd. hit record high on Monday before falling after it inked deals to acquire Capital Foods Pvt. and Organic India.

TCPL will acquire 75% stake of Capital Food for Rs 5,100 crore. The remaining 25% stake will be acquired over three years. In case of Organic India, the company will buy 100% stake upfront for Rs 1,900 crore, according to exchange filings on Friday.

Citi Research said the acquisitions is likely to add 10% to FY25 sales in India, and 7% to consolidate sales. The acquisitions is expected to support TCPL's growth by 'addressing white spaces' in its portfolio, and drive premiumisation.

The brokerage maintained TCPL as its top picks in India consumer staples with a 'buy' rating.