Tata Consumer To Buy Ching's Owner Capital Foods In Deal Valued At Rs 5,100 Crore

Tata Consumer Ltd. plans to acquire Capital Foods Pvt.—which owns brands like Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones—at an enterprise value of Rs 5,100 crore.

The Tata Group company has entered into share purchase agreement and shareholders’ agreement to acquire the Ajay Gupta-founded Capital Foods through an all-cash deal, in a phased manner.

The company will acquire 75% stake initially, and the remaining 25% stake over three years following board approval, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The acquisition is in line with the company's strategic intent of entering into new adjacent high growth/attractive margin categories in the food and beverage space, the filing said.

According to the deal, the acquisition of 75% equity shareholding is expected to be completed on or before March 31, 2024. The remaining 25% shareholding shall be bought within three years.

Capital Goods sells packaged food and condiments and primarily manufactures and sells chutney, masala, sauces, noodles and soups under the trademark Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones.