Stock Of The Day: NLC India Inks Deal With Rajasthan Government—Analyst View, Key Levels To Watch

Early this month, the government said it plans to sell up to 7%, including 2% in greenshoe, in the mining and power generation company through an open offer. Currently, the government holds 79.2% stake in the company.

The government will sell up to 9.71 crore shares of NLC India, including the greenshoe, according to an exchange filing. "The floor price of the offer-for-sale has been set at Rs 212 per share," the filing said.

The offer for sale was subscribed nearly three times of the base size on the first day.

"Offer for Sale in NLC India Ltd. received enthusiastic response from non-retail investors," said Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a post on X.

"The issue was subscribed 2.92 times of the base size (non-retail category). Government has decided to exercise the green shoe option. Retail investors get to bid on Monday, March 11," Pandey said in the post.