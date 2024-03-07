NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksNLC India Shares At Three-Year Low As Government Plans To Sell Up To 7% Stake
ADVERTISEMENT

NLC India Shares At Three-Year Low As Government Plans To Sell Up To 7% Stake

One analyst tracking the company has a 'hold' rating for the stock, according to Bloomberg data.

07 Mar 2024, 10:48 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;NLC India website)&nbsp;</p></div>
(Source: NLC India website) 

Shares of NLC India Ltd. fell to their lowest level in three years on Thursday after the government said it would sell up to 7% stake in the company through an open offer.

The company said that the government will sell up to 9.71 crore shares of the company, including greenshoes, according to an exchange filing. "The floor price of the offer for sale has been set at Rs 212 per share," the filing said.

NLC India Shares At Three-Year Low As Government Plans To Sell Up To 7% Stake

Shares of the company fell as much as 4.08% to Rs 217.30 apiece, the lowest level since Feb. 29, 2021. It pared losses to trade 2.74% lower at Rs 220.90 apiece as of 10:04 a.m. This compares to a 0.08% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

It has risen 185.35% in the past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.84 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 41.21.

One analyst tracking the company has a 'hold' rating for the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 28.6%.

ALSO READ

TCS To Wipro: Why Morgan Stanley Raised Target Price For IT Stocks

Opinion
TCS To Wipro: Why Morgan Stanley Raised Target Price For IT Stocks
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT