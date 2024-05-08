REC Sees No Impact Of Draft RBI Norms; Shares Snap Two-Day Drop

Shares of REC Ltd. snapped their two-day fall and rose on Wednesday after the company said that the new RBI draft guideline will not impact the company's profitability, book value, or net worth.

The impact of the guidelines will be on tier 1 capital only. However, 80% of current projects are already commissioned, the company said in an investor call.

The stock had fallen over 10% in the last two sessions when the RBI's draft guidelines mentioned that 5% general provision should be made on all existing and fresh project loans, which are in the "construction phase", meaning before commercial operations commence.