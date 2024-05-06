REC, PFC Tank 13% After RBI Calls For Higher Project Loan Provisioning

Shares of power financiers and public sector banks declined on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India rolled out draft norms calling for higher provisions than standard requirements to finance projects. Brokerages believed this is negative for the lenders.

The new prudential framework by the regulator will raise the provisioning requirements significantly, which will reduce lenders' profitability by 50%, Bernstein said in a note.

After this, Power Finance Corp. and REC Ltd. declined over 13% as sentiment for the stocks turned negative following the new guidelines on financing projects. Further, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency declined nearly 7%.

The RBI's draft direction for a prudential framework to finance projects in infrastructure, non-infrastructure and commercial real estate demand higher provisioning for finance exposure, which will be negative, especially for PSU banks and other lenders in the space, Citi Research said in a note on Monday.

It's difficult to measure company-specific impact due to the limited data available on the stage of projects and the financial exposure of lenders, the brokerage said.

Additional provisioning requirements will be 0.5–3% of banks’ net worth, according to IIFL Finance Ltd. That could be an impact on tier-1 and tier-2 ratios, it said.

The NSE PSU declined 4.33% to 7,202.40 on Monday, touching the lowest level since April 25.