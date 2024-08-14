Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Trade Flat; HDFC Bank, TCS Lead

Hindalco Industries declined nearly 2% on Wednesday after reported a growth on its net profit during April–June.

Hindalco Industries Ltd. 2.02% to 633.95, the highest level since Aug 13. It pared gains to trade 0.94% higher at Rs 627.25 as of 10:18 a.m., as compared to 0.11% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

The scrip gained 37.48% in 12 months, and rose 2.12% on year to date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 41.63.

Out of 28 analysts tracking the company, 25 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 17.2%