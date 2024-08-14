NMDC, Hindustan Zinc, Other Mining Stocks Hit After Supreme Court's Retrospective Royalty Verdict

Shares of mining and metal companies fell on Wednesday after the apex court of India allowed states to collect past royalty dues from April 1, 2005, under certain conditions.

The Supreme Court held that its nine-judge bench verdict on the nature of mining royalty and the state's power to tax mineral rights will be given retrospective effect, subject to conditions.

States will not be allowed to tax transactions made prior to April 1, 2005. The tax payment can be staggered over 12 years, commencing from April 1, 2026, it said.

Additionally, interest and penalties on demands for periods prior to July 25, 2024, shall be waived, the apex court said.