Birla Corp Shares Surge After Q4 Profit More Than Doubles

Shares of Birla Corp. rose as much as 7.8%, the highest since Feb. 28, before paring gains to trade 3.39% higher at 9:54 a.m., compared to a 0.01% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 63% in the last 12 months and 9.4% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 18 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.

Of the 20 analysts tracking the company, 18 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 12.3%.