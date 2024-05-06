NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksBirla Corp Shares Surge After Q4 Profit More Than Doubles
Birla Corp Shares Surge After Q4 Profit More Than Doubles

Net profit of the company surged 127% year-on-year to Rs 193.3 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

06 May 2024, 11:05 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Cement Division Of Birla Corp (Source: Company Website)</p></div>
Cement Division Of Birla Corp (Source: Company Website)

Shares of Birla Corp. surged nearly 8% on Monday after the cement manufacturer's fourth-quarter profit more than doubled, beating analysts' estimates. Net profit of the company surged 127% year-on-year to Rs 193.3 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, according to an exchange filing.

The company also recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per share on its 7.70 crore ordinary shares for the financial year 2023-24.

Birla Corp. Q4 Results Highlights: (Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue rose 7.87% to Rs 2,656.43 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,613.80 crore).

  • Ebitda rose 72.2% at Rs 472.41 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 416.82 crore).

  • Margin stood at 17.78% versus 11.13% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.90%).

  • Net profit rose 127.59% at Rs 193.34 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 150.78 crore)

Shares of Birla Corp. rose as much as 7.8%, the highest since Feb. 28, before paring gains to trade 3.39% higher at 9:54 a.m., compared to a 0.01% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 63% in the last 12 months and 9.4% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 18 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.

Of the 20 analysts tracking the company, 18 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 12.3%.

