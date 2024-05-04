Birla Corp Recommends Dividend Of Rs 10 Per Share
Birla Corp. reported a 127% jump in net profit for the January-March quarter.
Birla Corp. has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per share on its 7,70,05,347 ordinary shares for the financial year 2023-24. This dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the company, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.
Birla Corp.'s profit more than doubled in the quarter ended March 2024. Net profit of the cement company surged 127% year-on-year to Rs 193.34 crore in the fourth quarter, according to an exchange filing. That compares with a consensus estimate of Rs 150.78 crore, according to analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Birla Corp. Q4 Results Highlights: (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 7.87% to Rs 2,656.43 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,613.80 crore).
Ebitda rose 72.2% at Rs 472.41 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 416.82 crore).
Margin stood at 17.78% versus 11.13% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.90%).
Net profit rose 127.59% at Rs 193.34 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 150.78 crore)