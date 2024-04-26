Bajaj Finance Slips After FY25 Earnings Estimate Cut On Margin Impact, High Costs

The company's standalone net profit rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 3,402 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had predicted a net profit of Rs 3,546 crore.

The management's guidance for FY25 is below its long-term guidance on multiple metrics such as AUM growth, credit costs, RoA, and RoE. Bajaj Finance's key product segments have been the secular growth segments, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"However, its foray into multiple newer products such as cars, tractors, CVs, and potentially MFI could (in the future) make its growth vulnerable to cyclicality despite having a well-diversified product mix," the research firm said in an April 16 note.