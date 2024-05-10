Polycab Shares Hit Record High After Profit Jumps 29% In Q4

Shares of the company rose as much as 8.52% to Rs 6,297.80 apiece, the highest level since its listing on April 16, 2019. It was trading 8.20% higher at Rs 6,279.40 apiece as of 1:42 p.m. This compares to a 0.33% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has risen 91.51% in 12 months and 11.99% so far this year. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 75.89. which implied the stock is overbought.

Out of 32 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 9.6%.