NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksPolycab Shares Hit Record High After Profit Jumps 29% In Q4
ADVERTISEMENT

Polycab Shares Hit Record High After Profit Jumps 29% In Q4

The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 553 crore in fourth quarter ended March 2024 from Rs 429 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

10 May 2024, 02:19 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Cables and wires manufactured by Polycab India Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Cables and wires manufactured by Polycab India Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Polycab Ltd. surged to record high on Friday after the company's profit jumped 29% during the January-March period.

The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 553 crore in fourth quarter ended March 2024 from Rs 429 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

Polycab Q4 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue rose 29% to Rs 5,592 crore.

  • Ebitda rose 25% to Rs 762 crore.

  • Margin at 13.6% versus 14.1%

  • Net profit rose 29% to Rs Rs 553 crore.

Polycab Shares Hit Record High After Profit Jumps 29% In Q4

Shares of the company rose as much as 8.52% to Rs 6,297.80 apiece, the highest level since its listing on April 16, 2019. It was trading 8.20% higher at Rs 6,279.40 apiece as of 1:42 p.m. This compares to a 0.33% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has risen 91.51% in 12 months and 11.99% so far this year. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 75.89. which implied the stock is overbought.

Out of 32 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 9.6%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Off Highs As Losses In HDFC Bank, Infosys, TCS Weigh But ITC, Airtel Lead

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Off Highs As Losses In HDFC Bank, Infosys, TCS Weigh But ITC, Airtel Lead
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT