Paytm Shares Pare Gains After Hitting Upper Circuit For Second Day

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd. pared gains after hitting an upper circuit of 5% on Tuesday as founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma resigned from the board of its associate, Paytm Payments Bank Ltd.

The Paytm operator has also withdrawn its nominee, Bhavesh Gupta, from the PPBL's board as a director and board member, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

"OCL withdraws its nominee from the Paytm Payments Bank Board and Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down as part-time non-executive chairman and board member; PPBL's future business is to be led by a reconstituted board," it had said.