Vijay Shekhar Sharma Steps Down From Paytm Payments Bank Board

Paytm Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, has resigned from the board of Paytm Payments Bank, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

One97 Communications Ltd. has withdrawn its nominee Sharma from the bank's board as part-time non-executive chairman and board member.

"OCL withdraws its nominee from the Paytm Payments Bank Board and Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down as part-time non-executive chairman and board member; PPBL's future business is to be led by a reconstituted board," it read.

A new board has been constituted.

(This is a developing story.)