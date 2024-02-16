RBI Extends Deadline For Paytm Payments Bank Restrictions To March 15

The Reserve Bank of India has extended the deadline for Paytm Payments Bank restrictions to March 15, from the previous Feb. 29.

"No further deposits or credit transactions or top-ups shall be allowed in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc., after March 15, 2024 (extended from the earlier stipulated timeline of Feb. 29, 2024), other than any interest, cashbacks, sweep in from partner banks or refunds which may be credited anytime," the RBI said.

The update comes in response to queries raised by members of the public about the stringent curbs imposed on Paytm Payments Bank on Jan. 31.

RBI, in its orders, had said that Paytm Payments Bank cannot accept fresh deposits, top-ups or credit transactions in its accounts after Feb. 29. This was after the regulator observed persistent non-compliance and major supervisory concerns at the entity.

In response to media queries on Paytm Payments Bank after the monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also said that restrictions on regulated entities are always proportionate to the gravity of the situation.