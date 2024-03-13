Oriental Rail Infrastructure Shares Hit Upper Circuit After Wagon-Order Revision

Shares of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. hit an upper circuit on Wednesday after the value of the contract between its subsidiary, Orient Foundry Pvt., and Indian Railways was revised to Rs 1,249 crore.

The order by the Railways earlier involved manufacture and supply of 2,964 BOXNHL wagons. The number of units has been revised to 3,055 wagons, according to an exchange filing.

The order has to be delivered by Aug. 31.