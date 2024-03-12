Oriental Rail Unit Wins Rs 1,249 Crore Order From Indian Railways

Oriental Foundry Pvt., a subsidiary of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd., has received an order for manufacturing and supplying 3,055 BOXNHL wagons from Indian Railways.

The Rs 1,249-crore order should be completed and delivered by Aug. 31, an exchange filing said on Tuesday.

Oriental Foundry had previously secured an order to supply an additional 91 BOXNHL wagons, it said.

Shares of Oriental Rail Infrastructure closed 2.59% lower at Rs 242.80 apiece, compared to a 0.22% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.