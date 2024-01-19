ONGC Market Cap Crosses Rs 3 Lakh Crore

Oil and Natural Gas Corp. has crossed Rs 3 lakh crore in market capitalisation on Friday.

The company's market cap stood at Rs 3.04 lakh crore at the end of the session on the NSE.

The ONGC stock closed 3.64% higher at Rs 242.05 apiece—the highest since February 2015, according to Bloomberg data. It has surged nearly 18% since the start of the year, closing in the positive territory in all but four sessions.

The stock has outpaced the growth of 4% in the Nifty CPSE over the same period. It has also beaten peers in the Nifty Energy index, which advanced 4.3%. This is compared with a decline of 0.55% and 0.81% in the Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex, respectively.