ONGC To IOC: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Energy Stocks On Less Favourable Valuations

Risk reward and valuations are looking less favourable for Indian energy stocks, according to Goldman Sachs.

Operational metrics seem less compelling, while valuations are rich in a global context, it said.

"For OMCs, we see the recent rally too fast too soon, given the still broadly constructive oil and refining margin view," the research firm said in a Jan. 9 note.

Goldman Sachs has downgraded Oil and Natural Gas Corp. and Indian Oil Corp. to 'sell' from a 'neutral' rating. Bharat Petroleum Corp. has been reduced to 'neutral' from 'buy'. The brokerage maintains a 'buy' on Reliance Industries Ltd.