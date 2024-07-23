NTPC, BHEL Shares Rise After Budget Proposes JV For 800-MW Power Plant

Shares of NTPC Ltd. and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. rose on Tuesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that India was forming a joint venture between the companies to set up an 800 megawatt commercial plant during the 2024 Budget Speech.

The union government will provide the required support for the JV in the budget proposed.

The proposed full-scale power plant will use advanced ultra supercritical technology, which helps in producing electricity in the most efficient way with minimal pollution to the environment, Sitharaman said.