Nerolac Paints Stock At 52-Week High On Land Sale Plan

Shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. jumped nearly 10% to a 52-week high on Wednesday after it approved a proposal for monetisation of its idle land parcels not being put for productive use.

The board of directors has approved a proposal for entering into an agreement for sale with Aethon Developers Pvt. for the sale of the parcel at Lower Parel in Mumbai for Rs 726 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Aethon is a subsidiary of Runwal Developers Pvt. "The sale is subject to completion of procedures and approvals," it said.