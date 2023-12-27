NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksNerolac Paints Stock At 52-Week High On Land Sale Plan
ADVERTISEMENT

Nerolac Paints Stock At 52-Week High On Land Sale Plan

On the NSE, the stock rose as much as 9.85% during the day to Rs 357.30 apiece, the highest since Dec. 1, 2022.

27 Dec 2023, 11:28 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Kansai Nerolac Paints website)</p></div>
(Source: Kansai Nerolac Paints website)

Shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. jumped nearly 10% to a 52-week high on Wednesday after it approved a proposal for monetisation of its idle land parcels not being put for productive use.

The board of directors has approved a proposal for entering into an agreement for sale with Aethon Developers Pvt. for the sale of the parcel at Lower Parel in Mumbai for Rs 726 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Aethon is a subsidiary of Runwal Developers Pvt. "The sale is subject to completion of procedures and approvals," it said.

Nerolac Paints Stock At 52-Week High On Land Sale Plan

On the NSE, Kansai Nerolac's stock rose as much as 9.85% during the day to Rs 357.30 apiece, the highest since Dec. 1, 2022. It was trading 4.75% higher at Rs 340.75 apiece compared to a 0.62% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:39 a.m.

It has risen 16.33% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 38 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.77.

Eleven out of the 20 analysts tracking Kansai Nerolac have a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend 'hold' and six suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 2.5%.

ALSO READ

Kansai Nerolac's Industrial Segment Offers Good Growth Potential: Morgan Stanley

Opinion
Kansai Nerolac's Industrial Segment Offers Good Growth Potential: Morgan Stanley
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT