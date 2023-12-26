Kansai Nerolac To Sell Land Parcel In Lower Parel For Rs 726 Crore

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. will sell its idle land parcel in Lower Parel for Rs 726 crore.

The company's board approved a proposal for monetisation of the idle land parcels that are not being put to productive use, according to its exchange filing.

The paint manufacturer has entered into an agreement for sale with Aethon Developers Pvt., a subsidiary of Runwal Developers Pvt. for the sale of the land parcel.

The sale is subject to the completion of procedures and approvals as may be necessary in this regard, the company said.

Runwal Developers is a real estate developer with over 65 projects and millions of square feet of development.