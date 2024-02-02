NBCC Shares Surge Over 18% To Record High After Capex Push In Budget 2024

Shares of NBCC jumped 18.46%, the highest level since its listing on April 12, 2021, before paring gains to trade 17.12% higher at 10:01 a.m. This compares to a 1.07% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 379.28% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 91.31, implying the stock was overbought.

Of the five analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, and three suggest to 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies a downside of 50.7%.