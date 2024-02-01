Budget 2024: Government Raises Capex Outlay By 11.1% To Rs 11 Lakh Crore
The government's capital expenditure for FY25 is pegged at Rs 11.11 lakh crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
The central government continued its focus on capital expenditure for FY25 by raising the capex outlay by 11.1%, despite a decelerating pace of growth.
The government's capital expenditure for FY25 is pegged at Rs 11.11 lakh crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Thursday. That compares with Rs 10 lakh crore, or 3.3% of GDP, in FY24. It is estimated to grow at 3.4% of GDP.
The union government has continued to prioritise capex in order to push investments and improve the quality of expenditure to support growth.
Capex spending has aided overall investment growth in recent years, helping crowd in private investments. While the focus on capex continues, it is at a slower pace than what has been seen in the last few years, given the medium-term fiscal consolidation path of the central government.