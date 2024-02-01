Budget 2024: Government Raises Capex Outlay By 11.1% To Rs 11 Lakh Crore

The central government continued its focus on capital expenditure for FY25 by raising the capex outlay by 11.1%, despite a decelerating pace of growth.

The government's capital expenditure for FY25 is pegged at Rs 11.11 lakh crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Thursday. That compares with Rs 10 lakh crore, or 3.3% of GDP, in FY24. It is estimated to grow at 3.4% of GDP.