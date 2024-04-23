Vodafone Idea Soars 14% As It Sets Offer Price For FPO

On the NSE, Vi's stock rose as much as 14.34% during the day to Rs 14.75 apiece, the highest since March 5. It was trading 13.57% higher at Rs 14.65 apiece, compared to a 0.34% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 12:32 p.m.

The share price has risen 130.71% in the last 12 months, but declined 10.63% year to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 63.50.

Out of 16 analysts tracking the company, one has a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend 'hold' and 12 suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 49.8%.