Vodafone Idea FPO Issue Price Fixed At Rs 11 Apiece

The board of Vodafone Idea Ltd. approved the issue price of Rs 11 per share for its Rs 18,000-crore follow on public offer.

The FPO issue was subscribed 6.36 times with qualified institutional buyers leading with subscription of 17.56 times, according to the exchanges.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

Vodafone Idea had mopped up close to Rs 5,400 crore from anchor investors. Marquee investors include GQG Partners, Fidelity Investments, Australian Super, UBS Fund Management and Redwheel Fund. The telecom major allotted 490.9 crore shares at Rs 11 apiece to 74 anchor investors.

After the equity fundraise, Vodafone Idea is likely to witness an overall dilution of 26%, according to calculations by NDTV Profit.

The company's board also approved raising Rs 2,075 crore from promoter Aditya Birla Group and increasing its authorised share capital to Rs 1 lakh crore.