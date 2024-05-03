Ceat Shares Drop To Four-Month Low As Q4 Profit Misses Estimates

Shares of Ceat Ltd. plunged nearly 10% on Friday to the lowest in over four months after its consolidated net profit fell 23% in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024, missing analysts' estimates.

The tyremaker posted a profit of Rs 102.3 crore in the quarter ended March 31, according to an exchange filing.

"There are two items in the exceptional cost list in quarter four numbers. Approximately Rs 8 crore is on account of the volatility separation scheme we launched in our factories," Chief Financial Officer Kumar Subbiah said in an interview to NDTV Profit. "Balance is provisions we made towards extending producers' responsibility. We're calling it an exception as it pertains to the year 2023."

"There's momentum in the market, and we are seeing lots of opportunities in the international markets as well. We lost some volumes in the OEM business. We are expecting a growth momentum in the coming quarters," Subbiah said.