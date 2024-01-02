Lemon Tree Shares Hit Record; Motilal Oswal Expects It To Emerge As A 'Stronger' Player

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. surged to a fresh record high on Tuesday, even as Motilal Oswal said it expects the hotel group to benefit from changing dynamics in its key market and emerge as a 'larger' and 'stronger' player.

Rising demand in big cities like Mumbai and NCR against the backdrop of slow growth in supply is going to boost the growth trajectory of the hotel, the brokerage said.

The hotel group is also expanding its footprint in the luxurious segment, which is also going to benefit its growth, it said.

The brokerage maintained a 'buy' rating on Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.