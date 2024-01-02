Lemon Tree - Scaling New Heights: Motilal Oswal

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. is expected to benefit from the changing dynamics in its key markets such as National Capital Region (~24%/17% of FY23/FY26E consol. Revenue as per our estimates) and Mumbai (excluding Aurika Sky City, ~10% in FY23 and 29% in FY26E including Aurika MIAL).

Rising demand in these cities (which is accelerated by significant traction from new convention centers) and slower supply (~2-6% compound annual growth rate over FY23-28E) should propel the growth trajectory of existing players.