Jindal Saw Shares Hit Record High As Q1 Profit Jumps 71%

Jindal Saw's stock rose as much as 7.69% in early trade to Rs 648 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 7.15% higher at Rs 644.75 per share, compared to a 0.19% advance in the benchmark Nifty at 09:44 a.m.

The share price has risen 98.17% in the last 12 months and 56.43% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 17 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 76.92, implying that the stock is overbought.

Two analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 48%.