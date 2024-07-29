Jindal Saw Q1 Results: Profit Rises 70.5%, Beats Estimates

Jindal Saw Ltd. on Monday reported a 70.5% year-on-year advance in net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts' estimates.

The pipe manufacturing firm recorded a net profit of Rs 416 crore for the quarter-ended June, as compared to Rs 244 crore in the same quarter last year, according to its stock exchange notification. This was higher than the Rs 371.4-crore estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue increased by 12% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 4,939 crore. Analysts had projected revenue of Rs 5,517.8 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 38.2% year-on-year to Rs 840 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded at 17%, in comparison to 13.8% over the same period last year. Analyst estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin tracked by Bloomberg were Rs 785.9 crore and 14.2%, respectively.

Shares of the company closed 4.68% higher at Rs 605.85 apiece, as compared to a 0.02% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.