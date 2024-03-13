Jet Airways Shares Hit Upper Circuit After NCLAT Nod For Ownership Transfer

Shares of Jet Airways (India) Ltd. were locked in an upper circuit on Wednesday morning after the bankruptcy appellate tribunal, NCLAT, granted approval for the transfer of the airline's control to the Jalan Kalrock Consortium.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal directed the monitoring committee to complete the transfer of ownership within 90 days and it has also directed the lenders of Jet Airways to adjust the Rs 150 crore paid by the consortium as performance bank guarantee.