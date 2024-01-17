ICICI Lombard Shares Gain 7% After Q3 Profit Jumps 22%

On the NSE, ICICI Lombard's stock rose as much as 7.41% during the day to Rs 1,476 apiece, the highest since Dec. 4. It was trading 5.82% higher at Rs 1,454.20 apiece compared to a 1.14% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:24 a.m.

The share price has risen 16.40% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 25 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.13.

Nineteen out of the 27 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, five recommend a 'hold' and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 9.8%.