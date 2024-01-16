ICICI Lombard Q3 Results: Profit Rises 22%, But Misses Estimates

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co.'s third quarter profit rose, but fell short of analysts' estimates.

The general insurer's profit increased 22% year-on-year to Rs 431 crore over the quarter ended December, it said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 498 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, it fell 25%.

The net premium earned for the quarter was up 14% at Rs 4,305 crore.