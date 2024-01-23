ICICI Bank Shares Hit Record High After Q3 Profit Jumps 24%

Shares of the company rose as much as 5.03% to 1,059.40 apiece, to hit life time high. The last life high was on Dec. 15, 2023. It pared gains to trade 3.26% higher at Rs 1,041.60 apiece as of 9:35 a.m. This compares to a 0.42% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 2.88% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 11 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 67.

Out of 52 analysts tracking the company, 49 maintain a 'buy' rating and 3 recommend a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 21%.