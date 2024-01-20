HUL Q3 Results Review: Analysts Trim Earnings Estimate On Soft Near-Term Outlook

The management did not share any outlook on volume growth, but said that the pace of demand recovery from here on would be determined by a rebound in rural income and winter crop yields. Pricing should remain in the negative zone in near-term, if commodity prices stay at current levels, translating to a muted revenue growth for fiscal 2024, it said.

In longer term, the company expects to see 4-5% pricing growth.

On a two-year CAGR basis, however, HUL’s volume grew 4%—higher than the industry volume growth of 2%, according to its investor presentation.

Analysts say that the management commentary on demand setting remains unexciting, as demand recovery remains a hope on the emergence of tailwind. They expect a rural recovery led by lower inflation, low base and better farm income expectations, while urban demand, especially in food categories, should take some more time to see the benefits of innovation and market development.

The only positive in the earnings was HUL's gross margin expansion of 401 basis points year-on-year to 50.6%. The company, however, ploughed back gains to increase ad spends, resulting in decline in Ebitda margins.

Ad spends rose 34% in Q3 and stood at 10.7% of net sales. With competitive intensity rising, HUL intends to maintain higher A&P spends.