HPCL Q3 Review: Refiner May Be Most Affected By Fuel Price Cut, Say Brokerages

Hindustan Petroleum Corp. will be the most affected among its peers if there is a retail price cut in gasoline and diesel, which cannot be ruled out ahead of the elections, according to brokerages.

Analysts see the possibility of a sharp price cut, the probability of which has dropped amid a modest uptick in refining spreads and lower oil demand, as having an impact on the company's profitability.

The state-run refiner's third-quarter consolidated net profit fell 88% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 712.8 crore after it took a writeback of Rs 7,796.5 crore on crude-oil inventory in the base quarter, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

While HPCL continues to be a preferred refinery stock for Morgan Stanley, it sees the government's control of fuel prices as a disadvantage in case oil prices spike further.