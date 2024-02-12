Hero MotoCorp Shares Tumble The Most In 22 Months On Margin Worries

On the NSE, Hero MotoCorp's stock fell as much as 5.73% during the day to Rs 4,627.55 apiece, the lowest since Feb. 2. It was trading 4.57% lower compared to a 0.5% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 12:33 p.m.

The stock gained over 7% in the previous six sessions and surged 80.16% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.29 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 60.44.

Of the 44 analysts tracking the company, 28 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, eight recommend 'hold' and as many suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 0.8%.