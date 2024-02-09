NDTV ProfitEarningsHero MotoCorp Q3 Results: Profit Surges 51% On Higher Sales
ADVERTISEMENT

Hero MotoCorp Q3 Results: Profit Surges 51% On Higher Sales

The world's largest two-wheeler maker's consolidated net profit increased 51% to Rs 1,073 crore in the quarter ended December.

09 Feb 2024, 06:15 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hero MotoCorp bikes. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Hero MotoCorp bikes. (Source: Company website)

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s net profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on higher sales.

The world's largest two-wheeler maker's consolidated net profit increased 51% to Rs 1,073 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing.

Hero MotoCorp Q3 FY24 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)

  • Revenue rose 21% to Rs 9,724 crore.

  • Operating profit increased 47% to Rs 1,362 crore.

  • Operating margin stood at 14% versus 11.5% last year.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT