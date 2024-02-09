Hero MotoCorp Q3 Results: Profit Surges 51% On Higher Sales

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s net profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on higher sales. The world's largest two-wheeler maker's consolidated net profit increased 51% to Rs 1,073 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s net profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on higher sales.
The world's largest two-wheeler maker's consolidated net profit increased 51% to Rs 1,073 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing.