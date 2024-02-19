Paytm Moved To 'Not Rated' By Jefferies Till 'News Flow Settles'

Jefferies has moved Paytm-operator One97 Communications Ltd. to 'not rated' from 'underperform', until the “news flow settles down”.

As the company is hit by regulatory action by the Reserve Bank of India, the brokerage decided not to rate the stock, it said in a Feb. 19 note.

"Factoring in the direct and indirect impact, we now see a 28% year-on-year decline in FY25 revenues that pushes the company into cash burns," the brokerage said.

Paytm's focus will now move to ensuring customer and merchant retention, and it will dip into its Rs 8,500 crore cash reserves for spends on retaining users, the note said.

Shares of One 97 Communication Ltd. were locked in the upper circuit of 5% after the Reserve Bank of India extended the restriction deadline on Paytm Payments Bank.

Paytm has also shifted its nodal account to Axis Bank Ltd. With this, the Paytm QR, soundbox, and card machines will continue to work even beyond March 15, 2024. This should be positive, given an environment in which merchant/customer leakage is the largest concern for the parent entity.

There could be multiple scenarios for the business, depending on user and merchant retention, in the absence of an incremental regulatory clampdown, according to Jefferies.

On Friday, the central bank released the Frequently Asked Questions regarding bank accounts with Paytm Payments Bank.

Here is what brokerages have to say about the company.