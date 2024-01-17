HDFC Bank's Biggest Fall In Nearly Three Years Weigh On Benchmarks
HDFC Bank shares slump after Q3 results as net interest margin disappoints and provisions rose 50%.
Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. slumped over 7% on Thursday the most since May 04, 2020 after its third-quarter net interest margin missed analysts' estimates.
The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, both experienced a decline over 1%, indicating a notable downturn in the overall market sentiment. This highlights the fall in HDFC Bank.
Today's Bank Nifty expiry adds an additional layer of significance to the market movement. HDFC Bank has lost as much as Rs 82,720.12 crore on market cap.
HDFC Bank holds a substantial weightage of 13.52% on Nifty 50, and the Nifty Financial Services sector has a weightage 35.26% weightage on Nifty 50. Today is Bank Nifty expiry also.
Nifty Bank fell as much as 3.31%, with HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank dragging the index the most.
The private lender's net profit rose 2.5% sequentially to Rs 16,373 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 15,763 crore for the quarter.
The private lender had to sell government securities to maintain its margin in the third quarter, which led to a dip in its liquidity coverage ratio, brokerages said.
That led Citigroup to cut the target price on the lender to Rs 2,050 apiece from Rs 2,100 per share, saying that having maxed out liquidity coverage ratio, “visibility fades on growth” as well as on net interest margin.
HDFC Bank Q3 Highlights (QoQ)
Net profit: Rs 16,373 crore vs Rs 15,976 crore.
Net interest income: Rs 28,471 crore vs Rs 27,385 crore.
Gross NPA: 1.26% vs 1.34%.
Net NPA: 0.31% vs 0.35%.
Capital adequacy ratio: 18.39% vs 19.54%.
The bank disappointed on both metrics that mattered-- loan to deposit ratio and net interest margin change, Bernstein Research said in a note.
Core net interest margin for the bank stood at 3.4% as of Dec. 31, and at 3.6% on an interest earning assets basis. Macquarie capital said HDFC Bank’s profit beat was helped by lower taxes.
Adding to this, the net profit of the private lender was weighed by higher provisions, which rose sharply due to the one-off impact of provisions on investments in alternative investment funds.
Provisions rose 50% year-on-year to Rs 4,216.6 crore in the reporting quarter. The provision number for the quarter is inclusive of contingent provisions worth Rs 1,212 crore.
The stock-which has the highest weightage in the Nifty 50 index- contributed over 160 points of the over 200 point-fall in the index on Wednesday. At 10:02 a.m., the Nifty 50 traded 245.35 points, or 1.11%, lower at 21,786.95.
The stock also contributed the most to the fall about 789.34 points of the 1138.90-point fall in Nifty Bank. The banking index traded 2.37% lower at 46,986.20 on the day of the weekly futures contract expiry.
Shares of the bank fell as much as 7.10% to Rs 1,560 apiece, its lowest level since Dec 1. As of 09:25 a.m., the stock pared losses to trade 5.96% lower at Rs 1,579. This compares to a 1.13% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has fallen 1.86% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.2 times its 30-day average. In a pre-open large trade today, 19.4 lakh shares or 0.02% equity of the bank changed hands. The relative strength index was at 34.91.
Out of 50 analysts tracking the company, 44 maintain a 'buy' rating and six recommend a 'hold' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 24.6%.