HDFC Bank's Biggest Fall In Nearly Three Years Weigh On Benchmarks

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. slumped over 7% on Thursday the most since May 04, 2020 after its third-quarter net interest margin missed analysts' estimates.

The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, both experienced a decline over 1%, indicating a notable downturn in the overall market sentiment. This highlights the fall in HDFC Bank.

Today's Bank Nifty expiry adds an additional layer of significance to the market movement. HDFC Bank has lost as much as Rs 82,720.12 crore on market cap.

HDFC Bank holds a substantial weightage of 13.52% on Nifty 50, and the Nifty Financial Services sector has a weightage 35.26% weightage on Nifty 50. Today is Bank Nifty expiry also.

Nifty Bank fell as much as 3.31%, with HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank dragging the index the most.