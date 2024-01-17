HDFC Bank Q3 Results Review: Tight Liquidity To Impact Net Interest Margin Going Forward
Tight liquidity faced by HDFC Bank Ltd. is likely to impact its net interest margin, according to brokerages.
The private lender had to sell government securities to maintain its margin in the third quarter, which led to a dip in its liquidity coverage ratio, brokerages said.
The bank's net profit rose 2.5% year-on-year to Rs 16,373 crore in the October–December quarter, according to an exchange filing. This was in line with the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 15,763 crore for the quarter.
The private lender's core net interest margin stood at 3.4% as of Dec. 31, and at 3.6% on an interest earning assets basis.
“In our view, there is no excess liquidity that the bank carries, and any margin improvement has to be driven by an increase in retail and SME loans relative to corporate loans," Macquarie Capital said.
Figures are not comparable year-on-year as HDFC Bank concluded the merger with Housing Development Finance Corp. in July 2023.
The bank's loan growth was healthy, driven by growth in retail and continued traction in commercial and rural banking, Motilal Oswal said in its report. Gross advances at the bank rose to Rs 22.64 lakh crore during the reporting quarter, 5.1% higher on a quarterly basis.
On provisions, the bank saw a sharp increase of 50% due to the one-off impact of provisions on investments in alternative investment fund. Provisions rose to Rs 4,216.6 crore in the reporting quarter, up 50% year-on-year. The provision number for the quarter is inclusive of contingent provisions worth Rs 1,212 crore.
The contingent provisions are on account of investments in alternative investment funds, said Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, CFO at HDFC Bank, in the post-earnings media briefing.
Here's what the analysts said about HDFC Bank's Q3 results:
Bernstein Research
'Outperform' with a target price of Rs 2,200
A 2% year-on-year decline in earnings per share sums up the terrible
quarter for the bank.
The bank had to take the lower tax expense route to maintain a 2% return on assets.
Deposit growth was weak, resulting in an incremental LDR of more than 200%.
Macquarie Capital
Maintain 'outperform' rating with target price of Rs 2,075 apiece.
HDFC Bank’s profit beat was helped by lower taxes.
Pre-provision operating profit matched estimates due to slightly higher Treasury profits.
The lender managed to maintain NIMs by selling government
securities.
Citigroup
Maintain 'buy' but cuts target price to Rs 2,050 apiece from Rs 2,100 per share
Earnings beat were partly driven by tax reversals.
Having maxed out on the liquidity coverage ratio, “visibility fades on growth” as well as on net interest margin.