HDFC Bank Shares Rise On Plan To Sell Loan Assets Worth Rs 70,000 Crore

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. were up 1.25% in trade on Tuesday, as the lender is looking to sell Rs 60,000-70,000 crore worth of loan assets to potential investors, people familiar with the matter told NDTV Profit.

The bank aims to free up liquidity and reduce its credit-deposit ratio, which stood at 105% as of June 30. It is expected to sell mortgage and car loans, primarily through pass-through certificates, with mutual funds and insurance companies likely to be key buyers.

Furthermore, this month, HDFC Bank intends to sell over Rs 9,000 crore in car loans via the PTC channel. This will be the bank's largest PTC sale to date.

Additionally, the bank's board reportedly gave in-principle approval to take its financial services unit, HDB Financial Services Ltd., public through an initial public offering.